Reviving the power sector

The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, which is expected to come up for passage by Parliament in the Winter Session, proposes changes to the 2003 Electricity Act. The changes are intended to increase reliability and reduce risk in the power sector.

In particular, the problem of reneging on power purchase agreements (PPAs) is being taken up. It has been observed that PPAs are sometimes broken or renegotiated by distribution companies or discoms, and those have led to changes in the cash flow of power plants, rendering them unprofitable. In some cases, this has led to investments in generation ...