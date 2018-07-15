Ride out the volatility

Back in 1987, journalist Tony Schwartz co-authored ‘The Art of the Deal’ with Donald Trump. That book was a bestseller, and hit number one on the New York Times list for many weeks. It saw a revival in interest when Trump’s campaign started.

According to Schwartz, who says he regrets the collaboration, Trump wrote nothing but allowed Schwartz to put together many extended conversations. Trump has made conflicting statements about the level of his involvement with actually writing the book. The important thing from our perspective is that the book outlines ...