Save our seashores

The finding of a study by the National Centre for Coastal Research that nearly one-third of the country’s coastline is severely eroded is a matter of disquiet, warranting urgent remedial action. Over 234 square kilometres of land has already been lost and more would vanish if erosion continues unrestrained.

The problem is more formidable on the eastern coast because of frequent and relatively stronger cyclonic activity in the Bay of Bengal than on the western coast though the latter is also not fully immune to it. West Bengal is the most vulnerable state, with 63 per cent of its ...