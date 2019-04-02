SC order on insolvency circular is a blow but war on bad loans to continue

At the risk of contempt of court, I would like to say that in military parlance Tuesday’s Supreme Court judgment is a “surgical strike” on the trench of Indian central bank on Mint Road, Mumbai. A big blow to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) war against rising bad loans in Asia’s third largest and the world’s fastest growing major economy.

The apex court has set aside the 12 February 2018 circular of the RBI, which among other things, directed banks to take the defaulting power, sugar, shipping companies to the insolvency court. A bunch of power ...