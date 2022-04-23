Secular Islamophobia

A dominant assertion in the traditional old “secular” circles is that good sense in Indian politics has been bulldozed and Islamophobia hangs heavy in the dusty air of democracy’s rubble. You can choose to agree or disagree with it. The risk is, once you choose either, the debate ends here.

Declare the end of the Republic, the idea of India, democracy, diversity, all of it? Or pronounce the death of pseudo secularism and such good riddance. Either way, the debate is over. What if we said, however, that both parts of the argument are correct. It’s just that ...