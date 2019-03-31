Selective buying in auto sector

The automobile industry produced 28,735,269 vehicles including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three-wheelers, two wheelers, and others vehicles in April-February 2019. That’s growth of 8.8 per cent compared to the production of 26,421,110 vehicles in the period, April-February 2018.

In the domestic market, the passenger vehicles sales grew by 3.27 per cent in April-February 2019 year-on-year (YoY). Within the segment, YoY sales of passenger cars, utility vehicles and vans grew by 2.91 per cent, 2.09 per cent and 13.05 per cent respectively. The commercial vehicles ...