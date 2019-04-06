Shekhar Gupta: A national election of state leaders

You have to get out of Delhi often if you want to understand that there are two ways of looking at India: Inside-out, that is, from Delhi and the heartland at the rest of the country; or outside-in, which is, looking at the heartland from beyond. Essentially, when you look inside-out, it brainwashes you into seeing the picture purely in national party-national leader terms.

If you give yourselves the gift of distance and an open mind, you might see the change in this new India. National parties as we knew them are in decline. The concept of the Great Pan-National Leader ended with ...