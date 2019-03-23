Shekhar Gupta: Congress marches into poll battle in NGO gear

With just over two weeks to go for the first phase of voting, how battle-ready does the Congress look? How is the josh of its generals and foot-soldiers? Who are these generals? We know that it’s been telling us for some time that the Modi government is the most corrupt, inept, divisive and disastrous in our history. But it isn’t telling us how it plans to fix it.

Where does it stand on the key issues that matter to almost every voter this summer: Jobs and the economy, nationalism and social cohesion? At this point, let me confront you with another question. The spin on the ...