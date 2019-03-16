Shekhar Gupta: Five fatal follies of Modi doctrine

What is more overpowering, fear or love? You should be asking a psychologist. What a columnist can do is to collect hard facts, sift them from fantasy and propaganda, and provoke an important debate.

Trolling, we take in our stride. Earlier this week, China delivered a nasty kick in India’s shin by blocking Pakistan’s Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar’s designation as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council. Not only did China block it for the fourth time, much inspired commentary in Chinese state- or party-controlled media held out admonitions for India. ...