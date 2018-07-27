Shekhar Gupta: When Rahul says happy birthday Uddhavji!

We know that in politics there are no permanent enemies or friends, only shifting vested interests. Yet, all political alliances and break-ups, or what the heartland would call “jod-tod ki rajniti”, take place within some broad parameters. These are being redrawn now.

I have had the privilege of learning from three great teachers of Indian politics: Pranab Mukherjee, L K Advani and the late Sitaram Kesri. I am sure Pranabda wouldn’t mind my saying that there isn’t a better teacher when it comes to the big picture than L K Advani. Or, to use a description that ...