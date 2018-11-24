Shekhar Gupta: Why MP's farm boom makes farmers furious

‘Writings on the Wall’ is a metaphor that emerged from travels across India, and the neighbourhood, particularly, but not necessarily, during election campaigns. ‘Writings on the Wall’, because as you zip across the cities and the fast-urbanising countryside, your eyes and ears wide open, it’s what is written on the walls, or echoes off them, that tells you what is changing, and what isn’t.

And it isn’t the “walls” in a limited physical, literal sense. It could also be the factory skyline along Gujarat’s highways, or an ...