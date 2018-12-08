Shekhar Gupta: 'Yeh freebiestan hai meri jaan'

Before you read the “Writings on The Wall” in Telangana and its capital Hyderabad, by far the fastest-improving metro in India, you check the colour on them. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and his party TRS have painted the state pink. It is as if only one party has fought this election.

In all my years of watching elections, I have never seen such a dominance of the visual space by one political party. In Gujarat, it was about 20:1 for the BJP versus Congress. Telangana, it is like 90:1 for KCR, and we are still hedging. The square I see from my window downtown ...