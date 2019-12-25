Short-sighted aggression

Most of the major candidates for Democratic nomination to the post of the president of the United States have issued statements in the past week about Indian foreign policy.

The immediate provocation for these actions is the decision by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to cancel a meeting with members of the United States Congress when the leader of the committee in question refused to exclude Washington representative Pramila Jayapal from the meeting. Ms Jayapal, who is a leader of the progressive caucus in the House and is a prominent Indian American, has provoked ire in the Indian ...