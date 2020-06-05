Shutting up ain't good for health

It has now been a week since my wife and I last spoke to each other. On the ground, this means that she addresses me through other people while I ignore her. What I describe as good old-fashioned stiff upper lip, she calls a petulant sulk. No matter.

Normally, cutting off conversation has its benefits, but on this occasion, I’m less sure of its impact. Neither of us remembers what led to the stalemate, but we’ve resisted moves to a reconciliation. Some things are, admittedly, childish. Who is to turn off the bedroom light at night, for instance? I won’t do it unless ...