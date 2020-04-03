Social spirit of the corona times

With the world rushing to flatten the coronavirus curve, “jugaad” has captured the global zeitgeist as the defining social spirit of this time.

Defined as a flexible approach to problem-solving that uses limited resources in an innovative way, jugaad has become the operating premise for governments, firms, communities and individuals to cope with the shortages and shocks as local, national and global supply chains and business linkages fall apart. Jugaad hit primetime as countries scrambled to cope with thousands of Covid-19 patients while managing shortages of key ...