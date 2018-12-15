Sonia or Rahul Gandhi - Who's running the Congress?

Kamal Nath has been named as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh (MP) and Ashok Gehlot as the chief minister of Rajasthan. By whom? By its President, the 48-year old Rahul Gandhi. And if you believe that, you will believe anything. Look at the facts. Mr Nath, well-heeled though he might be, has never served in the state.

He is also not, quite emphatically, a man of the people. Instead he has always been a central minister and a very cosmopolitan one at that. In his case, the term parachuted in readily springs to mind. Jyotiraditya Scindia is identical. But he is without the ...