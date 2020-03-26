JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: Coronavirus confusion, Vivad se Vishwas, and more

Independent directors: Underpaid & unappreciated
Business Standard

Space exploration and calamities

The COVID-19 pandemic will upset the timelines of Nasa's next manned missions to the Moon

Devangshu Dutta 

It has been 48 years since man last walked on the moon. That was during the Apollo-17 Mission of December 1972. The US Space Agency, Nasa, is planning a new set of manned missions but there will postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Project Artemis is supposed to put a human exploration team on the moon in 2024. After that, a permanent manned space station would be put into lunar orbit and then, using technologies developed during Artemis, a manned mission to Mars is on the cards. However, the pandemic will lead to postponements. Most Nasa employees and contractors are ...

First Published: Thu, March 26 2020. 21:29 IST

