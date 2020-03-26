Space exploration and calamities

It has been 48 years since man last walked on the moon. That was during the Apollo-17 Mission of December 1972. The US Space Agency, Nasa, is planning a new set of manned missions but there will postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Project Artemis is supposed to put a human exploration team on the moon in 2024. After that, a permanent manned space station would be put into lunar orbit and then, using technologies developed during Artemis, a manned mission to Mars is on the cards. However, the pandemic will lead to postponements. Most Nasa employees and contractors are ...