Stage set for the cricket coach

Team games tend to be driven by coaches, psychologists and back-room statisticians. American football is an extreme example. Squad formation and team selection are driven by statistics. The number-crunching indicates the best bang for the buck and the optimal team composition. The coach decides on strategy (again relying on stats), and calls every set-piece play.

Basketball is similar. Football and hockey are more free-flowing but even there, strategy is coach-driven. Captains play symbolic roles. Cricket is an outlier. This is partly because it is an unusual format, as a sequence of ...