Stain showing on the white kurta

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan came to politics around 1996 or so, when he founded his party and contested two seats. He lost both but announced he was in this for the long run (his is a remarkable story quite similar to Robert the Bruce — who tried and tried again till he succeeded).

When Imran declared his ambition, saying he was a clean and new face who would transform the nation, there were some scandalous stories about him that began to do the rounds. To retaliate, Imran and his team hurled some stuff back at his rivals. The newspaper editor M J Akbar, who is ...