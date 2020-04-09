Strategy for meeting goals

Mangesh has been a client of a long time. He is an aggressive risk-taker and believes in high allocation to equities. When we had started the planning exercise in 2015, some of his goals, such as overseas higher education for his child was due in late 2020.

Since the funds were required for a medium-term period of five years, we had planned for a monthly systematic investment plan in balanced funds. He initially wanted a more aggressive selection, but after a discussion, agreed on our recommendation. In the last review in 2019, his daughter had already secured admission to a very ...