Take the call

The telecom story in India is fast approaching a dead end. The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed its displeasure with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for its attempt to recalculate the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues of telecom companies.

The court also remarked that allowing self-assessment by companies was a blatant violation of its orders, a “fraud”, and an attempt to “hoodwink” it. In its earlier verdict in October last year, the court had upheld the government’s definition of AGR for telecom companies, which means the operators are liable ...