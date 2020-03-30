Testing times

For a major country with one of the world’s highest population densities, India appears to be an outlier in the Covid-19 pandemic with just over 1,100 cases till March 30. The country appears, as far as it is feasible to know, to have evaded community transmission so far.

A new Standard Operating Procedure, issued by the health ministry for transporting a Covid-19 case on Sunday, refers to India’s current phase of the pandemic as “local transmission and limited community transmission”. When compared with the world’s hotspots — the US (over 140,000), ...