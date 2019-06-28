The Beijing question

Even as Donald Trump prepares to meet his counterpart from the People’s Republic of China (PRC), Xi Jinping, the attention of most Americans is focused on Trump’s real opponents: The 20 or so politicians seeking the nomination of the Democratic party for president of the United States.

There were so many of them that the debates are being staggered — half of them debated each other on Wednesday night, and the other half on Thursday. Trump, typically, declared early on that the first debate was “BORING!”, and we cannot assume he was paying attention, even ...