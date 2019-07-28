The Budget, the Survey and the trilemma

Two big themes emerged from this year’s Economic Survey and Budget — one explicit and the other more implicit. The Survey explicitly batted for re-stoking investment-led growth.

This is foundational. As the contrasting experiences of Latin America and East Asia — as well as India’s own experience in the mid-2000s — have revealed, strong growth can only be sustained when underpinned by private investment. Bursts of consumption-driven growth are unsustainable because they inevitably spawn imbalances, either domestic (higher inflation) or external (wider current ...