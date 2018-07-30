The challenges of higher education

Higher education has been in the news with the government announcing some of the most far reaching changes in the sector in recent weeks.

Proposing to rechristen the central higher education regulator, the University Grant Commission (UGC), as the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI), the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has decided to go in for a complete overhaul by repealing the UGC Act of 1956. This was followed by the MHRD declaring six institutes as ‘Institutes of Eminence’ (IoE) under the highly ambitious scheme of the government to enhance quality of ...