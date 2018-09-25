The future of digital publishing

Aman Goklani speaks softly but very intensely about podcasting. The India head of audioBoom points out that most digital publishers struggle with getting people to spend more time on their sites or apps.

Podcasting or listening to a fiction series (say Harry Potter), a book, an article, an interview, a research paper or a piece of music online has proven to be the best way to increase time spent, also known as ‘engagement’. The UK-based audioBoom hosts, distributes and monetises podcasts. Last year, marketers in the US spent $314 million reaching 124 million people while they ...