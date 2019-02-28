The liberal's dilemma

The Pulwama terror attack and subsequent developments have exposed a gaping hole in our liberal conscience: The lack of a cogent view on national security. The result is for everyone to see. Any such incident catches us liberals on the wrong foot. We readily condemn any such attack. We ritually, and these days hastily, pay homage to those who are ‘martyrs’.

And after that, we don’t quite know what to say. We know what is not to be done. Warmongering is obviously no solution. We point out, rightly so, that any knee-jerk reaction would be counterproductive. No ...