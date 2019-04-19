The man who hated to fly

Everyone has their own favourite stories about Naresh Goyal. Here are a few. NG (as his friends know him) was from Patiala in Punjab. He lost his father very early in life.

His mother (whom he called Beeji) was an adopted sister of Seth Charan Das, major-domo to the Maharajah of Patiala. She begged Das to take NG, the youngest of four brothers, under his wing. Seth Charan Das was an entrepreneur and visionary. In the late 1960s (1965 to be exact) few used airlines for international travel. At that time, it was Seth Charan Das who offered to become general sales agent (GSA) for what was ...