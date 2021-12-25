The man who will win

Amarinder Singh is now a supporter of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Does it even matter? Yes, it does. The first time Mr Singh quit the Lok Sabha and the Congress was in 1984, when the Army entered the Golden Temple.

He got the news of Operation Bluestar when he was playing golf near Shimla. He asked his colleagues in the Congress to accompany him to meet Indira Gandhi in New Delhi and tell her how disturbed they all were. They cried off, citing one excuse or another (one said her child had diarrhoea) and finally Mr Singh went with just one aide. Indira Gandhi was not happy. ...