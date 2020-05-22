Shri Narendra Modi-ji doesn’t have to be the “Jagadguru of Jhoot” just because a Congress functionary says so. But Nirmala Sitharaman is surely the Marie Antoinette of Indian politics.

She would not otherwise have spoken of an annual income of “only” — stressing the only — Rs 18 lakh. Nor would she have dismissed those who wallow in such wealth as the “lowest rung” of the middle class, again emphasising the “lowest”, in the same television programme. Clearly, the finance minister, who has emerged in recent weeks as the ...