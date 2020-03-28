The Ministry of Acronyms, Shlokas and Slogans

In the 1980s, a friend entered the diplomatic service. His mother, a middle-aged widow with a titanium spine and a whim of iron, was pleased but apprehensive. Her unmarried son was going abroad, where he might fall for “something unsuitable”, as she described it. She deployed all her formidable powers of emotional blackmail to coerce him into an early marriage with some handpicked girl.

My friend proved his diplomatic aptitude by his response. Instead of arguing with his mother, he explained things to the family astrologer. Some money changed hands. The star-man did his ...