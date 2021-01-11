The nature of food

Why honey? Why bees? Because this army of nature is crucial for the productivity of our food system and the honey they make works for our well-being and health. This much we know. But what we ignore is just how quickly we can lose this gift of nature.

Since the release of our investigation into the adulteration of honey, we have received textbook responses — possibly what is discussed and taught in business schools across the world. The first step is to deny; in this case, honey-processing companies are crying foul, saying we have it wrong. Step two is to discredit us with ...