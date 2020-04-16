The perils of our Covid policy

India has some advantages in going into this challenge the world is faced with and will continue to face for the rest of 2020. The first one is that we have a government with a full majority, and a prime minister who is popular. That part of the solution to the problems created by Covid-19, which can be treated through legislation and policy, will be accessible to us relatively easily.

The states are acting in concert with the Centre, as we can discern on the matter of the lockdown. It was first pushed by opposition-run Odisha, Punjab and Maharashtra. The Centre only had to endorse ...