The plastic problem

Legal bar of some kind or the other on the use of disposable plastic shopping bags had already been in place in most states prior to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to make India free of single-use plastics. Some of the states have also extended this ban to other use-and-throw products made of plastic, specially multi-layered plastic, which cannot be recycled.

However, these injunctions remain largely on paper for want of effective enforcement except in parts of some states such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Sikkim. If the initiative results in triggering a mass ...