The rise of modern monetary theory

Many of the Democratic party contenders for the US Presidency have endorsed a set of economic policies promoted by purveyors of what is called “Modern Monetary Theory” (MMT).

The charismatic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, who though too young to run for President herself, has already set part of the Democrat’s agenda with the Green New Deal, has now endorsed MMT as the basis for the Democrat’s economic policy. In this she joins Stephanie Kelton, a professor at Stony Brook University, who was an advisor to Bernie Sanders in 2016 after serving as the ...