The rise of xenophobia across the world

There is a common thread running through the rise of the right wing across the world and that thread is xenophobia. The fear of the outsider, laced with a cocktail of racism and religious bigotry, have been skilfully used by right-wingers in various places to manipulate varying political systems in order to take and consolidate power.

This has happened through democratic means in many places. Consider Donald Trump with his “wall” and his broad categorisation of Latin Americans, Muslims and all non-whites as criminals. Mr Trump still has roughly 40 per cent approval, despite ...