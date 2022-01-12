The role of the CEA needs to be redefined by the finance minister

The Economic Survey is due soon. I could be mistaken, but this could be the first year since the Survey took on its current form that it will be prepared without a Chief Economic Adviser (CEA), who traditionally prepares it. So it seems like a good time to take a close look at the role of the CEA.

Is one newer at all? The post was created in 1956 and it’s first occupant was JJ Anjaria. His job was to prepare a survey of the economy for Parliament. Until then the finance minister described the state of the economy to Parliament in a few paragraphs. However, even from 1956 ...