While Indian discussions pertaining to Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s (MBS) visit last week have exclusively focused on his balancing act vis-a-vis India and Pakistan, as it came soon after the Pulwama attack and New Delhi’s hardening of attitude towards Islamabad, it is equally pertinent to underline the larger geostrategic significance of this visit.

Against the backdrop of Saudi Arabia’s deteriorating relations with the US and European nations, MBS was trying to signal his intent to align his country more closely with Asian powers, including China and India, as ...