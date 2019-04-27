The science of Game of Thrones

“The truth of art keeps science from becoming inhuman, and the truth of science keeps art from becoming ridiculous.”—Raymond Chandler, American-British novelist and screenwriter The Game of Thrones (GoT) world is one of the most complex and yet ridiculous fictional worlds ever created. And like all fictional worlds, it is self-consistent where our laws of science or general moral code do not apply.

Here dragons fly and the dead lives. Still, in the GoT world, there are many similarities with real-life events, developments and characters like that between Danerys and ...