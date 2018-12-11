The significance of the Huawei arrest

Last Saturday, the CFO of Huawei was arrested at Vancouver airport, at the request of US authorities, on charges of supplying equipment to Iran and busting sanctions. Huawei is the Chinese national champion in telecom equipment and smartphone manufacturing and design.

It is a $50-billion colossus, and the world’s largest telecom equipment company with a truly global footprint. It is also leading the Chinese charge to dominate the new 5G mobile standards. It is one of the few Chinese companies with the scale and resources to compete in the global technology hardware arena, and is a ...