This deficit too needs to be bridged

Hindustan Unilever Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta made a pertinent point at the company’s annual general meeting last week. It was important, he said, that the trust deficit that existed with business was removed.

While it was incumbent on the part of business to practise the highest standards of ethics and governance, it needed to be recognised that private enterprises were the engines of growth and all impediments to their growth should be removed, he told shareholders. The head of India’s largest consumer company certainly isn’t alone in voicing the ...