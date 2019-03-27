Time for proportional representation?

Election expenses for political parties and candidates have far outpaced inflation in India. For the 2014 Lok Sabha election the combined expenditure of candidates and political parties per seat was rumoured to be between Rs 5 crore and Rs 80 crore. The legal spending limit for a Lok Sabha candidate is Rs 54 lakh to Rs 70 lakh depending on the size of the state.

Aspirants for assembly seats are required to keep their spending in the range of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 35 lakh. However, there are no spending limits for political parties. The Election Commission (EC) has urged successive governments ...