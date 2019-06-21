Time to make the big leap

The Cannes Lions Festival is nearing its end. And as I write this piece, the penultimate day awards will be announced. There is a good chance that we will convert some of the shortlists, in the race on Day Four, into metals, improving our current tally of 12 lions.

The latter may seem like an abysmal number to many outside the advertising world, but to ones who are part of the industry, it is not. Let me put this way: We’ve already converted nearly a quarter of the 50 shortlisted entries (after Day 3) into metals (12). Additional shortlists over Day Four have been close to 20. If we ...