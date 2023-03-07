Tono-Bungay enterprise

From my 360 software training days, I recall Brooks Law, attributed to Fred Brooks of . It stated that just deploying more engineers at software development may not get the work done any faster. The remark became more colourful with time —Russian economist Grigory Yavlinsky’s statement, for example, that you cannot put nine pregnant women in a room and expect the babies in one month! Brooks Law is true for building and nurturing SHE (sustainable, honest, enlightened) enterprise as well. Enterprise is essential for human progress. Yet, society is deeply suspicious, especially of quick-fix enterprise. What may be the remedy?