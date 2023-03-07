Tono-Bungay enterprise

From my IBM 360 software training days, I recall Brooks Law, attributed to Fred Brooks of IBM. It stated that just deploying more engineers at software development may not get the work done any faster. The remark became more colourful with time —Russian economist Grigory Yavlinsky’s statement, for example, that you cannot put nine pregnant women in a room and expect the babies in one month! Brooks Law is true for building and nurturing SHE (sustainable, honest, enlightened) enterprise as well. Enterprise is essential for human progress. Yet, society is deeply suspicious, especially of quick-fix enterprise. What may be the remedy?
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 22:16 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU