Towards an electric fleet

The Union ministry of power has drawn up a draft set of guidelines for constructing appropriate infrastructure to support a fleet of electric vehicles (EVs) nationwide. This is an important development.

The Union transport minister had previously said that it was the government’s ambition to have an all-electric fleet of cars on the road by 2030. But the government subsequently scaled that back, with the Union power minister saying that by 2030 at least 30 per cent of vehicles on the road should be electric. These statements, earlier this year, were met with some scepticism because ...