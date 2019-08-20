Tribunals stuck in low gear

The last decade saw a proliferation of regulators and tribunals. Each scam produced a new one. Later, raw wisdom dawned on the decision makers that tribunalisation had gone too far and their number should be reduced.

The tribunals have not substantially lightened the burden on regular courts, which was one of the pious intentions. Moreover, most of those entities are non-functional due to the lack of infrastructure, fund crunch and chronic vacancies of judicial and technical members. Judges have been speaking about this crisis from different platforms. Now, in three major judgments, ...