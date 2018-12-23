Two years of IBC: Here are its hits & misses, and the road ahead

The honeymoon period is over for the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code.

The challenge will be to sustain the momentum gained over the last two years, as more debtors come into the system. A recent study by Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy and EY takes stock of the hits and misses of the journey so far, and the road ahead Status check 1,298 cases admitted for the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP); 4 per cent have been resolved and 30 per cent pending cases have crossed the 270-day deadline 46% is the average recovery for financial creditors (FC) from the 52 ...