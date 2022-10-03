U-turn in UK: Room for fiscal fireworks is limited

JUST IN
India's Ukraine destiny: A foreign policy test
India's Ukraine destiny: A foreign policy test
It is best to stick to tried and tested methods of reviving growth - deregulation, macroeconomic stability, and targeted investment

After 10 days of sustained pressure following her administration’s first “mini-budget”, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss was forced into a U-turn on a major aspect of her fiscal plans. Just hours after insisting that the plan would be executed as announced, the government — through Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng — said it would not go through with a tax cut for those earning more than £150,000. The pound, which had collapsed over the previous week to a historic low, revived slightly against the dollar as a result. The tax cut itself was more signalling than anything else, since it would amount to a giveaway of less than £3 billion a year. Yet it appeared to defy both political and economic logic. The Labour Party, which is in the Opposition and was having its national convention at the time, lapped up the economic news and presented itself as “the party of sound money”, rising thereby to a 20-point lead in many polls. Some Conservative Party MPs openly rebelled against the tax plan, putting the government’s very ability to push it through the lower house of Parliament in doubt. Although Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng fought back against their own MPs, the media narrative, and the markets as best they were able, they eventually were forced to give in at least partially.

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 21:55 IST

