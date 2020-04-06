Unemployment rate over 23%; labour participation rate at all-time low

In March 2020, the labour participation rate fell to an all-time low, the unemployment rate shot up sharply and the employment rate fell to its all-time low of 38.2 per cent. The fall since January 2020 is particularly steep — al­most spectacular. It seems to have nosedived in March after having struggled to remain stable over the past two years.

Then, there is a precipitous fall. The labour participation rate in Ma­rch 2020 was 41.9 per cent. It was 42.6 per cent in February and 42.7 per cent in March 2019. We had feared a fall in labour participation rate ...