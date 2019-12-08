Unfinished agenda: Govt to introduce bill to decriminalise company law

The government is in the process of introducing in Parliament a new Bill to further decriminalise the Companies Act, 2013. Through a similar exercise in 2018, 16 non-compliances in the Act were changed from criminal offences to civil.

The new Bill will be largely based on the recommendations of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs-constituted Companies Law Committee (CLC) that submitted its recommendations last month. The recommendations made in the report include categorising offences to fit in the in-house adjudication framework, increasing threshold for CSR compliances, adding ...